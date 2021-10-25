The Jets have lost quarterback Zach Wilson for the time being due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss.

This past Sunday wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the New York Jets. Not only did the team suffer a blowout 54-13 loss to the Patriots, but Gang Green also witnessed its starting quarterback go down with a scary-looking injury.

That’s right — rookie Zach Wilson suffered a PCL sprain and will miss 2-4 weeks.

It’s a huge blow considering the Jets are trying to build something special in Florham Park with Wilson at the forefront of that entire process. But on Monday, rookie head coach Robert Saleh made it clear this won’t hinder the overall progression of the team.

“I don’t think it’s a setback. I think it’s always good to be able to step away and just watch the offense through the lens of another quarterback. We thought [backup quarterback] Mike [White] did a really nice job yesterday running the offense, generating some scoring drive,” Saleh told the New York Post‘s Mark Cannizzaro and the rest of the media. “For Zach, obviously he is a big piece to this. The quarterback is a big piece to this, so for him to be able to just kind of watch, thankfully it’s not a serious injury, but to watch, rehab, catch his breath. But all the other moving pieces with regards to receiver play, o-line play, all that stuff, it’s all independent. So, we’re still going to be able to develop as an offense, still going to be able to develop the scheme. Zach will still be there learning it and just trying to absorb all the information as he can. Long answer short, I don’t think it’s a setback at all.”

Wilson exited the eventual defeat after having only thrown 10 pass attempts (he completed just six for a total of 51 yards). Mike White thus earned the first live regular-season reps of his NFL career and threw for 202 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 20-of-32 passing in the process.

Saleh spoke to the media, however, before the news broke that the Jets would be trading for veteran Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jets are giving up a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the deal.

Thus, Flacco and White may be undergoing some sort of competition for the temporary starting job while Wilson nurses this injury.