A group of protesters has sent Barclays Center into lockdown according to a report. They are protesting in support of Kyrie Irving.
A large group of protestors turned out in Brooklyn to support Kyrie Irving on Sunday. The Brooklyn Nets are set to play the Charlotte Hornets in their home opener. Barbara Barker of Newsday was reporting on the protest outside Barclays Center.
Irving is currently away from the Nets due to New York City’s vaccine mandates. Until Irving is vaccinated or New York City changes its mandate, the superstar guard cannot play.
This is really crazy outside Barclays. At least 500 people protesting and Waco g I stand with Kyrie signs. pic.twitter.com/SREwTDkkED
— Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021
Really weird mix of people marching around with I stand with Kyrie signs. Kids with trump hats and people with Black Lives Matter shirts. pic.twitter.com/gJwX4k2aT3
— Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021
Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play. pic.twitter.com/PlSu5B8amV
— Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021
Building in lockdown. They are not letting any more fans in. I just practically gave up my first born to get in media door. pic.twitter.com/v8TsiQIA29
— Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021
According to a report, ticketed fans are being allowed in the stadium again. Police were on the scene to get the protest under control.
Barclays Center personnel and police got protest situation under control & kept protestors from rushing into building. Ticketed fans now being admitted again.
— Greg Logan (@GregLogan1) October 24, 2021
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET