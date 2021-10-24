A group of protesters has sent Barclays Center into lockdown according to a report. They are protesting in support of Kyrie Irving.

A large group of protestors turned out in Brooklyn to support Kyrie Irving on Sunday. The Brooklyn Nets are set to play the Charlotte Hornets in their home opener. Barbara Barker of Newsday was reporting on the protest outside Barclays Center.

Irving is currently away from the Nets due to New York City’s vaccine mandates. Until Irving is vaccinated or New York City changes its mandate, the superstar guard cannot play.

This is really crazy outside Barclays. At least 500 people protesting and Waco g I stand with Kyrie signs. pic.twitter.com/SREwTDkkED — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021

Really weird mix of people marching around with I stand with Kyrie signs. Kids with trump hats and people with Black Lives Matter shirts. pic.twitter.com/gJwX4k2aT3 — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021

Getting scary out here. Crowd of protesters just jumped barricades and pushing towards door. Chanting let Kyrie play. pic.twitter.com/PlSu5B8amV — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021

Building in lockdown. They are not letting any more fans in. I just practically gave up my first born to get in media door. pic.twitter.com/v8TsiQIA29 — Barbara Barker (@meanbarb) October 24, 2021

According to a report, ticketed fans are being allowed in the stadium again. Police were on the scene to get the protest under control.