kyrie irving
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A group of protesters has sent Barclays Center into lockdown according to a report. They are protesting in support of Kyrie Irving.

A large group of protestors turned out in Brooklyn to support Kyrie Irving on Sunday. The Brooklyn Nets are set to play the Charlotte Hornets in their home opener. Barbara Barker of Newsday was reporting on the protest outside Barclays Center.

Irving is currently away from the Nets due to New York City’s vaccine mandates. Until Irving is vaccinated or New York City changes its mandate, the superstar guard cannot play.

According to a report, ticketed fans are being allowed in the stadium again. Police were on the scene to get the protest under control.