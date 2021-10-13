Kyrie Irving finally speaks out. The Brooklyn Nets star took to Instagram to address the elephant in the room — his vaccination status.

For the first time since Brooklyn Nets media day, the world is hearing from Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets are telling Irving to stay home until he is vaccinated or New York City’s vaccine mandate is lifted. They didn’t want a part-time player.

We’ve heard from the front office, coaches, and his teammates, but this is the first time Irving is speaking publicly.

Kyrie Irving says tonight on Instagram live: "I’m standing with all those that believe what is right. Everybody is entitled to do what they feel is what’s best for themselves. Seeing the way this is dividing our world up…it’s sad to see…People are losing jobs to mandates." https://t.co/UMy7I1JZcg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2021

Irving says tonight: “It’s not being anti-vax. It’s about what feels good to me. I’m feeling uncertain … and that’s OK. I know the consequences of the decision I make with my life. … It’s crazy times that we’re in. I haven't hurt anybody. I haven't committed a crime.” https://t.co/UMy7I1JZcg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2021

Irving: "If you choose to get the vaccine, I support you. Do what's best for you. I continue to pray for all those out there who have lost people to the pandemic to COVID." https://t.co/1pDcKuDMm3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2021

Irving’s Instagram live was a stream of consciousness on his views. Irving stated multiple times that he is not against the COVID-19 vaccine, but he feels like people should not be forced to get it.

This Instagram live helps shed some light on Irving’s thought process, but we still don’t know what to expect going forward. However, he did rule out the possibility of retirement due to the vaccine mandate.