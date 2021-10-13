kyrie irving nets
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving finally speaks out. The Brooklyn Nets star took to Instagram to address the elephant in the room — his vaccination status.

For the first time since Brooklyn Nets media day, the world is hearing from Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets are telling Irving to stay home until he is vaccinated or New York City’s vaccine mandate is lifted. They didn’t want a part-time player.

We’ve heard from the front office, coaches, and his teammates, but this is the first time Irving is speaking publicly.

Irving’s Instagram live was a stream of consciousness on his views. Irving stated multiple times that he is not against the COVID-19 vaccine, but he feels like people should not be forced to get it.

This Instagram live helps shed some light on Irving’s thought process, but we still don’t know what to expect going forward. However, he did rule out the possibility of retirement due to the vaccine mandate.