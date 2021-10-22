Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is currently dealing with a hamstring injury and it’s unclear if he’ll suit up this Sunday against New England.

The Jets may not be fielding C.J. Mosley in Week 7.

The veteran linebacker is suffering from a hamstring injury and didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. And now, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, head coach Robert Saleh notes Mosley will be a game-time decision.

Gang Green will see how C.J. feels during warmups prior to Sunday’s matchup against the Patriots.

The decision on LB C.J. Mosley (hamstring) will go down to the wire, per Saleh. He will test it in pre-game warmups. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 22, 2021

This injury comes right as the Jets are returning Marcus Maye, who has practiced this week and should be able to suit up against New England. Maye was dealing with an ankle injury suffered in September and missed Weeks 4 and 5.

If Mosley isn’t good to go, rookie Jamien Sherwood is expected to assume the mike linebacker role within Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.