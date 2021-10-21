The Jets may need to see a great deal of production out of Jamien Sherwood amid C.J. Mosley’s potential absence.

It’s unclear whether the Jets will have C.J. Mosley for Sunday’s matchup in New England. The veteran linebacker is dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

If Mosley isn’t able to suit up Sunday afternoon, Gang Green must implement a “next man up” mentality and look to rookie Jamien Sherwood for reliable reinforcements.

Luckily, they have faith in the fifth-round draft pick.

“We’re fortunate that we have some depth at the position. We’ve had some guys that have played a lot of football early, especially, in their careers. Jamien, he’s an unusual rookie because, you know, rookies, they’re so known for not necessarily having the awareness, the ability to communicate, all those things, whereas Jamien is not that at all,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told the media Thursday. “He carries himself like a vet. He communicates like a vet. Although he doesn’t have the experience that a C.J. has, he’s a guy that we have a lot of trust in. So, if C.J. can’t go, Jamien will be our guy.”

Jeff Ulbrich on his LB/MIKE situation heading into New England: “If C.J. (Mosley) can’t go, Jamien (Sherwood) will be our guy.” Ulbrich concedes Sherwood’s inexperience while also talking up his communication/field-general attributes. #Jets — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) October 21, 2021

This means Sherwood would be assuming the leadership duties that come with playing the mike linebacker position.

Sherwood saw a more significant defensive role in the team’s most recent loss to Atlanta in Week 5. The former Auburn Tiger participated on 44% of the team’s defensive snaps during that matchup. His previous season-high for defensive snap-count percentage was 39% against the Broncos in Week 3.

Providing a larger role for Sherwood would be great for his development. You could argue he put together his best performance of the year thus far against Atlanta, having racked up six combined tackles (four solo).

Regardless of his Week 7 role, Sherwood will be going up against a highly intelligent offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels for the first time. Due to an ankle injury, Sherwood was inactive when these two AFC East rivals faced off in Week 2.

As for Mosley’s eventual status, what he does Friday should further reveal his fate for Sunday.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.