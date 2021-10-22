The Giants are struggling to commence the 2021 season, and a former player is not happy, to say the least.

Another year, another rough start for the Giants.

Big Blue is 1-5 ahead of its Week 7 matchup with Carolina, with the most recent loss coming in a 38-11 blowout against the Rams last Sunday.

The current state of the team is not an ideal one whatsoever. And when reviewing the first six weeks of the regular season, legendary Giants receiver Amani Toomer isn’t holding anything back.

“They don’t look like a team that belongs on the field,” Toomer said on the New York Post‘s “Blue Rush” podcast, per the NYP’s Ethan Sears. “It’s almost like they were playing Alabama. It’s really sad to see the state of the Giants right now.”

New York was dealing with injuries to numerous players, especially on the offensive side of the ball, during the 27-point loss to LA.

But there are no excuses in this league. Simply speaking, the Giants didn’t show up to play and it cost them yet another game amid what’s been a horrific first two months of the 2021 campaign.

A “next man up” mentality needed to be implemented with injuries to running back Saquon Barkley, wide receivers Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, and Kadarius Toney, and left tackle Andrew Thomas, who exited the game in the second quarter with an ankle issue.

But the reserves couldn’t pull through, and neither could quarterback Daniel Jones, who threw a trio of interceptions in what was his worst game of the year thus far.

“Don’t tell me about the Saquon [Barkleys]. Tell me about the guys that are going to step up when one of those guys gets hurt. That’s what we’re missing,” Amani said. “You look at the Ravens, they’re missing all these players. They bring in players and they are still a competitive team. It’s not like everybody’s packed it up.

“It’s just very sad to see that this team doesn’t have the depth that they deserve, because we pay the same amount of money as everybody.”

If the struggles, frustration, and losing continue, changes will need to be made. That goes for the front office, coaching staff, and the roster.