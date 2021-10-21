Injuries aren’t helping the Devils early in the new season.

The New Jersey Devils already announced Jack Hughes will be out for at least one week because of a dislocated shoulder on Thursday morning. They were dealt another blow before a big home game this evening.

Jonathan Bernier, who has been starting in net while the team waits for MacKenzie Blackwood to get himself ready to play, is out with a lower-body injury.

The Devils have recalled Nico Daws to backup Scott Wedgewood against Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Blackwood is still working his way back from an injury and also has to deal with limitations because he isn’t vaccinated against COVID.

Bernier signed a two-year deal with the Devils in July.