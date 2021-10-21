The good news is he won’t need surgery. But Hughes is going to miss some time.

On Thursday morning the New Jersey Devils finally updated the health of one of their young stars.

Jack Hughes suffered a dislocation of his left shoulder against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. The Devils disclosed that an MRI indicates no need for surgery; Hughes will begin physical therapy under the guidance of New Jersey’s doctors and athlete care staff.

However, the Devils will not re-evaluate Hughes until at least next week. New Jersey placed their young star center on IR on Thursday.

The Devils have won their first two games of the season and host the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

New Jersey finished their season-opening, five-game homestand with games against Sabres on Saturday and Flames on Tuesday.