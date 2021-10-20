Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Steve Nash are three of five Nets named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

The Brooklyn Nets are well-represented on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. In the first reveal of 25 players, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Steve Nash all made the list.

The list of 75 players is meant to highlight the best of all time from a bunch of different NBA eras. The final 50 players are set to be released in increments of 25 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Take a look at the first 25 players to make the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team below (via Ian Begley of SNY):

Knicks and Nets are both represented in the initial group of players named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team. Twenty five players were named tonight. The remaining 50 players will be revealed over the next two days: pic.twitter.com/7X7XzLHUaW — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 20, 2021

This is a big honor for Durant, Harden, and Nash. There are four NBA MVP trophies between these three. They are among the most gifted offensive players to ever pick up a basketball.

Unfortunately, they were no match for another guy on this list — Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks took an early lead in the NBA’s season opener against the Nets and never looked back.

Although Durant and Harden put up decent counting stats, they couldn’t keep pace with Giannis and the Bucks. Perhaps they would have had a better chance with a young Steve Nash on the court instead of on the sidelines.

Regardless, it’s just one of 82 games. Brooklyn will have plenty of chances to find their groove and they have enough talent to make their 23-point loss to the Bucks a distant memory.

Durant, Harden, and Nash are the current Nets to make the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, but they are hardly the franchise’s only representation.

Nate Archibald played for the New York Nets in their inaugural NBA season and Julius Erving was a star for the team when they were in the ABA.