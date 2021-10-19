Episode 92 of the Wide Right Podcast reacts to the Giants’ brutal Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Giants have lost yet again and it’s looking like this season is a wash.

And to react to the most recent 38-11 defeat against the Rams, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 92.

As usual, we’ll go over what went wrong for the Giants, but in this specific episode, we’ll give our thoughts on what the organization must do to improve for 2022 and beyond.

Ultimately, will the Giants put this loss in the rearview and bounce back in Week 7 against the Panthers?

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The show can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY