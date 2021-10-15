Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse allegedly punched Giants tight end Evan Engram following last Sunday’s Week 5 showdown.

There were seemingly some extracurricular activities following the Giants‘ loss to the Cowboys this past Sunday.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse apparently got into it with Evan Engram and proceeded to throw a punch at the Giants tight end. While Engram didn’t retaliate and claimed it was a “little baby punch,” fellow 2017 draft classmate and Giants safety Jabrill Peppers isn’t happy, to say the least.

“I mean it’s Cowboys-Giants. F–k ’em. They hate us, we hate them,” Peppers said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “They got the better of it. They can do what they want to do. But I’m kind of mad and happy I wasn’t there [when Kearse threw the punch], ‘because I probably would’ve been fined. That’s different from football now, you know what I mean?”

The league hasn’t (publicly) induced any sort of punishment in regard to what Kearse allegedly did. According to Leonard, an NFL spokesman says NFL Films doesn’t have video of the apparent incident, but it’s unclear if any fan at AT&T Stadium may have produced a cellphone recording.

“If the league wants to step in with something, I’m not gonna go ahead and really address anything with them,” head coach Joe Judge said Thursday, also per Leonard. “In terms of the team, I found out about this after the game, it came to my attention.

“Look, I’m adamant that after something happens like that, I made sure all the players knew we’re not gonna have any junk on the field after the game. I think Evan showed a lot of restraint with the way he handled it, players pulled him back from what I understand. I’ll just leave it at that right there. A lot of respect for how Evan handles himself.”

Judge also sent out a reminder that the team will “see these guys again.”

Indeed it will — the two NFC East rivals face off in Week 15. It’ll be a MetLife Stadium matchup on Dec. 19, currently set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Giants ultimately lost the Week 5 meeting by a score of 44-20. While Engram caught four balls for 55 yards in the defeat, Peppers didn’t play due to a hamstring injury sustained in the previous Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

Peppers could return this Sunday against the Rams — if he does, hopefully he provides a spark for a Giants defense that has struggled for much of the season already.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.