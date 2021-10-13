Jayron Kearse and Evan Engram had an apparent incident following the Cowboys’ Week 5 win over the Giants this past Sunday.

Drama ensuing between the Giants and Cowboys? Who knew?

There have been numerous heated incidents in the history of this NFC East rivalry, including the one between Kadarius Toney and Damontae Kazee this past Sunday.

However, the Week 5 Cowboy victory over Big Blue apparently played host to another altercation…

Per sources close to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse punched Giants tight end Evan Engram in the face after the matchup.

“I was pushing him around the whole game, so he was probably just mad about that,” Engram told Leonard on Wednesday. “It’s whatever.”

Per a league spokesman who spoke to Leonard, NFL Films doesn’t have any video of the incident. Maybe there is a video from a fan that’s been posted to social media somewhere?

Engram claims he didn’t throw a punch in response.

“There’s this thing the NFL does, they send out letters and they forcefully take money from you for acting up,” he said. “So I don’t need any of that. It was a little baby punch anyway. It was soft. So I definitely want to keep my money in my pocket. I’m good.”

It’s unclear if the NFL will investigate the matter and/or fine Kearse for the punch. Earlier this week, we learned the NFL could fine Toney for throwing a punch at Kazee (which led to his ejection) but that the rookie Giants receiver would not be succumbing to a suspension.

Engram went into further detail when explaining the situation.

“I walked up on him. He walked up on me kind of, saying some stuff. He threw the punch,” the fifth-year tight end said. “We had some guys there that separated us, so it was kind of boom boom.

“He stole one off, and everybody was there to separate us. So I kind of just let it go. I dapped up some of my old coaches and friends on the other side and went into the locker room.”

Starting right guard Will Hernandez chimed in on Wednesday and sent out a reminder that these teams will meet again (Week 15, Dec. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium).

“I wish I would have been there,” Hernandez said, also per Leonard. “But I heard about it afterwards. They told me. You know what? It’s great, because we play them again.”

The Giants lost the game by a score of 44-20 to drop to 1-4 on the season. This came after New York notched its first victory of the year over New Orleans in Week 4.

Engram, who’s only combined for 103 receiving yards in three games this season, must step up Sunday afternoon against the Rams. Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) are expected to sit out the matchup. Daniel Jones may also need to miss the game due to a concussion.

Ironically, Jayron Kearse noticed Jones stumbling after he took the big hit on Sunday that led to his exit, and ran over to assist the young signal-caller.

Oh no Daniel Jones is wobbling. Got smacked pic.twitter.com/nj6fBHvsnH — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

