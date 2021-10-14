Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a concussion suffered in Sunday’s Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Could Daniel Jones play in Week 6 after all?

The talented Giants quarterback suffered a concussion in his team’s loss to the Cowboys this past Sunday but took the first reps at Thursday’s practice, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. He’s currently in the league’s concussion protocol but seems to be recovering swiftly.

Head coach Joe Judge also told the media Thursday “everything looks positive” regarding Daniel.

On Daniel Jones being able to play Sunday vs. Rams: “At this point everything looks positive,” Joe Judge said. Obviously still a few more steps to go through concussion protocol. Jones will be a non-contact participant today. Reasons for optimism. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 14, 2021

QB Daniel Jones was taking first reps at practice. WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton too. Expect this combo back Sunday barring any setback. #Giants pic.twitter.com/MXTBGA6syB — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 14, 2021

Jones will show up as a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report. There are still steps he must complete before he can partake in this Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

In the event Jones isn’t good to go for Week 6, Mike Glennon will notch the start for Big Blue. Glennon entered the loss to Dallas and threw for 196 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jones wouldn’t be the only player not suiting up for Big Blue this weekend. Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay aren’t expected to play against Los Angeles. The running back and wide receiver respectively suffered ankle and knee injuries in Week 5 and, like Jones, exited the loss to Dallas early.

The Giants are set to replace Barkley with Devontae Booker, who recorded two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) against the Cowboys.

As for the receiving corps, New York will need another big game out of rookie Kadarius Toney (10 receptions, 189 yards against Dallas) but also may be returning Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who both missed Weeks 4 and 5 with hamstring injuries.

