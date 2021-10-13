Sterling Shepard missed the Giants’ Week 4 and 5 matchups due to a hamstring injury suffered against the Falcons in Week 3.

The Giants could be returning one of their better receivers while dealing with numerous injuries throughout the roster.

After Wednesday’s practice, Sterling Shepard told the media he’s “back this week,” so the expectation is that he will suit up against the Rams this Sunday. Shepard missed the Week 4 win over the Saints and then this past Sunday’s Week 5 loss to Dallas due to a hamstring injury. He sustained the health issue in the Week 3 loss to Atlanta.

Giants WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) said he feels good and that he is “Back this week.” Sounds like he expects to play Sunday. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 13, 2021

Shepard practiced on Wednesday alongside wide receiver Darius Slayton and safety Jabrill Peppers, both of whom were also dealing with hamstring injuries and missed the Week 5 loss. Slayton, like Shepard, suffered the injury in Week 3 and subsequently missed Week 4 while Peppers sustained his health issue in Week 4.

Andrew Thomas was working on the side in practice — the starting left tackle was active against Dallas after dealing with a foot injury but didn’t play a snap.

The good news: WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton practiced (below). I’m expecting them to play Sunday. Same for S Jabrill Peppers. All had hamstring injuries. LT Andrew Thomas (foot) and LG Matt Skura (leg?) were on the side during drills. pic.twitter.com/8ZIwpk2bDd — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 13, 2021

It’s unclear at the moment who will even be throwing the ball to Shepard and Slayton if they are indeed ready to go for Sunday’s home game. Daniel Jones suffered a concussion this past Sunday and is in the protocol, and the possibility of him sitting out the upcoming matchup lingers.

If Jones doesn’t suit up, Mike Glennon will notch the start for New York.

Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay aren’t expected to play vs. Los Angeles. The running back and wide receiver respectively suffered ankle and knee injuries against the Cowboys. Both exited the defeat in the Lone Star State.

