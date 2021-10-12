After weeks of uncertainty, the Brooklyn Nets are barring Kyrie Irving from practices and games until he is vaccinated.

As it stands, Kyrie Irving will not be playing basketball for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22. The team dropped a bombshell announcement on Tuesday morning regarding Irving’s status.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” the Nets said in a statement. “Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

“It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.”

This clears up any confusion regarding Irving’s status for the upcoming season. Either he gets the COVID-19 vaccination or he sits out the season. Pretty simple.

Originally, the Nets seemed like they were leaning towards allowing Irving to play in road games. That would put an unfair burden on the coaching staff and his teammates to completely change up schemes, rotations, and assignments depending on where they were playing.

Obviously, teams are always adjusting on a game-to-game basis, but this would be a drastic situation.

Now, Nets fans can only wait to see how Irving reacts. Additionally, we will see if the National Basketball Players Association has anything to say about Brooklyn’s decision. Technically, Irving is not breaking any rules by refusing the vaccination.