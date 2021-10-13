Henrik Lundqvist
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The King is back in New York!

Tab Bamford

When Henrik Lundqvist called it a career, he walked away with the greatest resume of any goaltender in the history of the New York Rangers.

Now, he’ll be part of the team discussing the play of the current players patrolling the crease where he made his mark.

Lundqvist will be on the desk for the Rangers’ home opener on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Stars.

He’ll look good, but that’s a given. We can’t wait to hear what he has to say about his former team.