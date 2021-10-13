The King is back in New York!

When Henrik Lundqvist called it a career, he walked away with the greatest resume of any goaltender in the history of the New York Rangers.

Now, he’ll be part of the team discussing the play of the current players patrolling the crease where he made his mark.

For 15 years it was all about playing Rangers hockey, it’s now time to TALK Rangers hockey. Really happy to join @msgnetwork this season to discuss and stay connected to the game.

See you tomorrow at 6pm at @msgnetwork #homeopener #LGR 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/2nTnY5zouR — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist) October 13, 2021

Lundqvist will be on the desk for the Rangers’ home opener on Thursday night when they host the Dallas Stars.

He’ll look good, but that’s a given. We can’t wait to hear what he has to say about his former team.