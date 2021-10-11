Officials ejected Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney toward the end of Big Blue’s loss to Dallas Sunday afternoon.

Kadarius Toney put together his best game as a pro on Sunday. He may even win the Pepsi Rookie of the Week, like Jets quarterback Zach Wilson did for Week 4.

But Toney’s sensational performance didn’t end pretty.

Toward the end of the Giants‘ Week 5 loss to the Cowboys, in which Toney caught 10 balls for 189 yards, the rookie receiver threw a punch at Dallas safety Damontae Kazee. This was after Kazee threw Toney to the ground after the whistle on Kadarius’ final catch of the day.

Officials ejected Toney, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the first-year player won’t be suspended.

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney will be evaluated for a likely fine but no suspension after he was ejected for throwing a punch at #Cowboys S Damontae Kazee. At the end of a monster game, Toney was tossed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

Kadarius Toney swinging on dudes 😂 pic.twitter.com/s3NI8r7ZvG — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

And no, head coach Joe Judge wasn’t exactly pleased with Toney’s actions…

Joe Judge sounds off on Kadarius Toney's ejection: "That's not going to be accepted. That's not going to be condoned." Judge also says he'll wait for the league to take action before the team hands out any potential discipline. pic.twitter.com/ihQwzsOrBN — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 11, 2021

“There’s a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing things we’re not going to condone as a team and put us behind,” Judge said following the 44-20 loss. “That’s not going to be accepted. That’s not going to be condoned.”

Toney not succumbing to a suspension is great news for the Giants, who are searching for any ideal tidbit at this point. Not only are they 1-4, but Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and Kenny Golladay all exited Sunday’s game. While Jones is dealing with a concussion, Barkley has a low-ankle sprain and Golladay has a knee injury.

Rapoport reports Barkley will likely be out for next Sunday’s game against the Rams but could miss additional time thereafter.

#Giants star RB Saquon Barkley is believed to have suffered a low-ankle sprain, sources say, an injury that likely knocks him out next week. He’ll have more tests, but he’s best characterized as week-to-week. A fast healer, Barkley will work to miss only one week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

It’s currently unclear how much time Jones and Golladay will need to miss moving forward.

