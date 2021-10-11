kadarius toney giants
Kadarius Toney threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee toward the end of Sunday’s Giants loss to Dallas.

What a Week 5 matchup it was for Kadarius Toney. The Giants‘ 2021 first-round draft pick caught 10 balls for 189 yards and further proved he could be a dominant weapon in this offense.

But it didn’t end well.

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee threw Toney to the ground after the whistle on a fourth-quarter reception for Kadarius. This then prompted the rookie receiver to throw a punch at Kazee, which led to an ejection for Toney and this subsequent apology from Yung Joka.

Joe Judge wasn’t pleased with Toney’s actions — he was seen yelling at the receiver following the punch and ejection and provided his thoughts during the postgame presser.

“There’s a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing things we’re not going to condone as a team and put us behind,” the second-year head coach said. “That’s not going to be accepted. That’s not going to be condoned.”

Luckily, the league isn’t expected to suspend Toney, but instead evaluate him for a potential fine, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

This is ideal news — the absence of Toney would be detrimental, especially considering what the Giants are already dealing with in the receiver room.

Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton didn’t partake in each of the last two matchups due to hamstring injuries while Kenny Golladay exited Sunday’s loss with a knee injury. Moving forward without those three individuals along with Toney would be a daunting task with the highly talented Los Angeles Rams coming to MetLife Stadium in Week 6.

