Kadarius Toney threw a punch at Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee toward the end of Sunday’s Giants loss to Dallas.

What a Week 5 matchup it was for Kadarius Toney. The Giants‘ 2021 first-round draft pick caught 10 balls for 189 yards and further proved he could be a dominant weapon in this offense.

But it didn’t end well.

Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee threw Toney to the ground after the whistle on a fourth-quarter reception for Kadarius. This then prompted the rookie receiver to throw a punch at Kazee, which led to an ejection for Toney and this subsequent apology from Yung Joka.

Wanna take the time out to apologize to the entire organization, Owners, My Teammates and the entire #BigBlue💙…your emotions just can get the best of you sometimes…..No Excuses just actions 💯🤞🏽#ThankYall — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 11, 2021

Joe Judge wasn’t pleased with Toney’s actions — he was seen yelling at the receiver following the punch and ejection and provided his thoughts during the postgame presser.

Joe Judge sounds off on Kadarius Toney's ejection: "That's not going to be accepted. That's not going to be condoned." Judge also says he'll wait for the league to take action before the team hands out any potential discipline. pic.twitter.com/ihQwzsOrBN — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 11, 2021

“There’s a pretty distinct line in terms of competing and doing things we’re not going to condone as a team and put us behind,” the second-year head coach said. “That’s not going to be accepted. That’s not going to be condoned.”

Luckily, the league isn’t expected to suspend Toney, but instead evaluate him for a potential fine, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney will be evaluated for a likely fine but no suspension after he was ejected for throwing a punch at #Cowboys S Damontae Kazee. At the end of a monster game, Toney was tossed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

This is ideal news — the absence of Toney would be detrimental, especially considering what the Giants are already dealing with in the receiver room.

Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton didn’t partake in each of the last two matchups due to hamstring injuries while Kenny Golladay exited Sunday’s loss with a knee injury. Moving forward without those three individuals along with Toney would be a daunting task with the highly talented Los Angeles Rams coming to MetLife Stadium in Week 6.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.