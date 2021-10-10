Momentum is real in the NFL, and the Giants possess it after Week 4. Can they ride it to Jerry World and defeat the Cowboys?

Week 5 has arrived and the Giants are in the win column.

Big Blue notched an impressive overtime victory over the Saints last week behind a 402-yard performance from Daniel Jones and two touchdowns from Saquon Barkley.

The Giants have the momentum coming off their inaugural victory, but so do their opponents following three straight wins.

The Cowboys haven’t lost since their defeat against Tampa Bay in the season-opener. They and Dak Prescott are on fire; can the Giants change that narrative Sunday afternoon?

Game Info

New York Giants (1-3) @ Dallas Cowboys (3-1)

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 — 4:25 PM EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN660

Odds

Notable Game Props

Giants Total Points: Over-22.5 (-115), Under-22.5 (-115)

Over-22.5 (-115), Under-22.5 (-115) Cowboys Total Points: Over-30.5 (-120), Under-30.5 (-110)

Over-30.5 (-120), Under-30.5 (-110) First Team to Score: Giants (+150), Cowboys (-185)

Giants (+150), Cowboys (-185) Last Team to Score: Giants (+110), Cowboys (-140)

Giants (+110), Cowboys (-140) Giants Total TDs: Over-2.5 (+115), Under-2.5 (-155)

Over-2.5 (+115), Under-2.5 (-155) Cowboys Total TDs: Over-3.5 (-135), Under-3.5 (-105)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Daniel Jones Under-0.5 Interceptions (+135)

Daniel Jones has been careful with the football this season and has thrown just one pick in four games. However, there’s legitimate context surrounding the lone interception — it was at the end of the first half against New Orleans last Sunday when Jones chucked up a prayer to the end zone.

Jones understands how this Cowboy defense operates having gone against it numerous times in his career already. He’s undergone a great season thus far and has the potential to continue his strong start this Sunday, all while taking care of the football.

Give me Jones to not throw a single pick at +135, which is a great value play.

Daniel Jones Over-23.5 Completions (+115)

I expect the Giants to be down late in this game given the difference in talent between these two teams. They will thus be forced to throw the ball a significant amount, which will assist in Daniel Jones hitting the over on the above completion total.

Jones has surpassed 23.5 completions in two of his four games this year and recorded 22 completions in each of the other two matchups.

Kenny Golladay Over-4.5 Receptions (+115)

Last week, the Giants didn’t have Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton due to hamstring injuries. This led to Kenny Golladay finding a number of opportunities to produce and reeling in six receptions for 116 yards in the win over New Orleans.

Shepard and Slayton won’t be partaking in Big Blue’s Week 5 game either, so expect Golladay to once again be a notable part of the offensive game plan.

Golladay has racked up over 4.5 receptions just once this season, but the Giants are finally clicking on offense and heavily including him in the air attack. Combine that with the injuries this receiving corps is dealing with, and you see why this should be an easy bet.

Players to Watch

Kadarius Toney

Expect the Giants to provide rookie wideout Kadarius Toney with a crucial role yet again.

The first-year player put together his best game as a pro last week against the Saints and caught six balls for 78 yards.

Considering the Giants have ramped up Toney’s playing time each week and Shepard and Slayton are dealing with injuries, expect Toney to be on the field for an exceptional number of offensive reps.

Kadarius may also locate the opportunity to produce in the punt return game as well. Primary punt returner Jabrill Peppers will be sidelined with a hamstring injury, which could clear the way for Toney to notch special teams reps.

Daniel Jones

All eyes have been on the Giants signal-caller this year.

The big question was whether he could develop and finally prove he’s the long-term answer at the quarterback position. And thus far in 2021, he’s certainly showing why he’s the man for the job — Jones has thrown for 1,184 yards on a 66.7% completion rate with a 98.3 quarterback rating.

But will he be able to step up against a division rival and construct another impressive performance?

The Giants are riding the momentum coming off their first win of the year, which is fortunate considering this pending matchup with Dallas is their most important one of the season thus far.

Big Blue needs a big game out of DJ.

Xavier McKinney/Julian Love

Safety Jabrill Peppers will not be partaking in the matchup due to a hamstring injury suffered last Sunday against the Saints.

Enter: Xavier McKinney and Julian Love.

The pair of young safeties will have big shoes to fill against a highly talented Cowboys offense that includes an elite quarterback in Dak Prescott and top-tier wideouts in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb.

Expect the Giants to at least use McKinney in a variety of ways — Patrick Graham should utilize him in coverage while also lining him up in the box in pass-rush sets.

Both McKinney and Love will need to greatly complement Logan Ryan, who should be on the field for 100% of the defensive reps (like he was in each of the last three games).

This could also be an audition for either young safety to assume a more notable role down the road.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY