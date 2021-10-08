The Giants will be shorthanded a number of receivers for the second straight week when they take on the Cowboys this Sunday.

Various starters will be out for the Giants this week, an unfortunate occurrence considering a highly important divisional matchup is on deck.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton as well as safety Jabrill Peppers are ruled out for Week 5. Left guard Ben Bredeson is also out.

While Shepard, Slayton, and Peppers are dealing with hamstring injuries, Bredeson has a hand injury.

Shepard, Slayton, and Bredeson were also sidelined against the Saints last week.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas is also questionable. Losing the 2020 first-rounder for Sunday’s matchup would be a horrific blow to Big Blue, especially considering how well Thomas has played.

If Thomas isn’t good to go, expect the Giants to plug in second-year man Matthew Peart at left tackle while starting right tackle Nate Solder remains on his usual side. Or, the Giants could slide Solder over to Daniel Jones‘ blindside while plugging Peart in at the right tackle position.

