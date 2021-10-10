Daniel Jones has left the Giants-Cowboys Week 5 matchup after suffering a possible concussion in the second quarter.

Saquon Barkley is already out for the game with an ankle injury.

Now, Daniel Jones could join him.

In the second quarter of the Giants‘ Week 5 matchup with Dallas, Jones initiated contact with his helmet on a bootleg near the goal line. The third-year quarterback was slow to his feet and couldn’t walk straight — a scary scene indeed.

Mike Glennon is now in at quarterback for Big Blue.

Terrifying, just an extremely scary moment. This is the worst part about football. pic.twitter.com/4mF0HAev7q — Adam Rosen (@arrosen76) October 10, 2021