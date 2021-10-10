Saquon Barkley has left the Giants’ Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys after appearing to suffer an ankle injury.

Another lower-body injury for Saquon Barkley.

After he returned in Week 1 following a 2020 ACL tear, the Giants running back has exited his team’s Week 5 matchup with the Cowboys. He appeared to have injured his ankle on an incomplete pass play in the first quarter and subsequently left on the medical cart.

Watch at your own risk…

Saquon Barkley turns his ankle after the play pic.twitter.com/wVIMVcKSZK — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

The Giants have officially announced Barkley is out for the rest of the game.