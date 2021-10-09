The Jets are coming off a huge victory over Tennessee. Will they take this momentum into their Week 5 matchup out in London?

Rejoice, Gang Green fans.

The Jets have finally won a football game in 2021.

After commencing the new season with three consecutive losses, Zach Wilson and Robert Saleh notched their first professional wins in their current positions and did it in dramatic fashion. The Titans missed what would’ve been a game-tying field goal in overtime and the Jets recorded a 27-24 win in front of the MetLife Stadium faithful.

But that was in Week 4 — now we move onto Week 5, when the Jets take on the Falcons out in London.

Will Wilson, Saleh, and the rest of the squad put together a two-game win streak overseas?

Game Info

New York Jets (1-3) @ Atlanta Falcons (1-3)

Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 — 9:30 PM EDT

TV: NFL Network, NBC (Local)

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Odds

Notable Game Props

Jets Total Points: Over-21.5 (-110), Under-21.5 (-120)

Over-21.5 (-110), Under-21.5 (-120) Falcons Total Points: Over-23.5 (-125), Under-23.5 (-105)

Over-23.5 (-125), Under-23.5 (-105) First Team to Score: Jets (+100), Falcons (-130)

Jets (+100), Falcons (-130) Last Team to Score: Jets (-105), Falcons (-125)

Jets (-105), Falcons (-125) Jets Total TDs: Over-2.5 (+120), Under-2.5 (-160)

Over-2.5 (+120), Under-2.5 (-160) Falcons Total TDs: Over-2.5 (-140), Under-2.5 (+100)

Player Prop Picks (Courtesy DraftKings Sportsbook)

Zach Wilson Over-244.5 Passing Yards (-115)

The Jets are likely more confident in their rookie quarterback after he put together his best performance as a pro against Tennessee. Zach Wilson threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-34 passing in the win.

Wilson has also surpassed the above total (244.5) in two of his four games this season.

Taking that into consideration along with the fact the Falcons are 21st with 264.0 passing yards allowed per game this season, there’s a superb chance Wilson will surpass 244.5 passing yards through the air on Sunday.

Zach Wilson Over-1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+105)

The Falcons defense has allowed a whopping 11 touchdown passes — tied for the most in the league. Atlanta’s secondary cannot seem to figure out how to stop opposing offenses when it comes to that part of the game.

Zach Wilson has also surpassed this touchdown-pass total in half of his games.

This play additionally has value tied to it — a $100 wager would net you a profit of $105 if Wilson were to throw at least two touchdowns.

Hayden Hurst Over-2.5 Receptions (-125)

I know this play is going to cost you ($125 wager for a potential profit of $100).

But due to the absences of Falcons wideouts Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, Hayden Hurst’s value to the Atlanta offense has likely increased.

And it’s not like he’s incapable of reeling in at least three receptions against a Jets defense that’s allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 68.3% of throws (24th in the NFL) — Hurst caught four balls in both Week 1 and Week 4.

Players to Watch

Zach Wilson

Can the rookie quarterback handle the long trip to London? The five-hour time difference? The preparation paired with all the traveling?

Can he take advantage of a weak Falcons secondary that’s allowing 264.0 passing yards per game?

Can he build on his best performance as a pro and record his second straight victory?

Zach Wilson will surely be tested this Sunday. He’ll need to overcome a number of challenges in what will be just the fifth regular-season game of his NFL career.

John Franklin-Myers

Joe Douglas opened the wallet for fourth-year player John Franklin-Myers this week.

The Jets signed the defensive end to a four-year, $55 million extension that includes $30 million in guaranteed money.

Having said that, all eyes will be on Franklin-Myers to see if he can continue his successful season (three sacks through four games) and begin to prove he’s worth the new deal.

The Falcons have allowed 2.0 sacks per game, so No. 91 definitely carries the potential to make Matt Ryan’s day miserable.

Jets secondary

We do this every week — we put an entire unit in the “Players to Watch” section.

But this Jets secondary, without Marcus Maye, must step up and take advantage of the Falcons weapons (or lack thereof).

Atlanta will be without its top two receivers — Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage — due to a personal matter and ankle injury, respectively.

Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, and Ashtyn Davis will need to make Matt Ryan’s job even more difficult than it already is.

