John Franklin-Myers is signing an extension with the Jets after starting the first four games of the regular season.

John Franklin-Myers is sticking around in Florham Park.

According to DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News, the Jets have signed the defensive end to an extension. At this moment, the financial details of the new contract are unclear, but per The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, it’s a four-year deal.

John Franklin-Myers is signing an extension with the Jets per source — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) October 7, 2021

It’s a four-year extension for John Franklin-Myers, per sources. Four new years, that is. So he’s under contract though 2025. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 7, 2021

This is a great move by general manager Joe Douglas to extend a young player who carries a significant amount of upside. Franklin-Myers has proven to be a productive pass-rusher in the absence of defensive end Carl Lawson, who’s out for the year with a torn Achilles.

Franklin-Myers has started all four games this season and has recorded three sacks (one against the Panthers, Patriots, and Titans). He’s additionally recorded five quarterback hits (including three this past Sunday against Tennessee), 15 combined tackles, and one forced fumble.

Given this is just his fourth season in the league but first as a full-time starter (at least thus far), it’s beneficial Douglas extended Franklin-Myers now when he’s a bit cheaper. If the Jets inked him to an extension at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign after he continued his strong season through Week 18, it would’ve likely been a more expensive move for the front office.

You come to the realization this was the correct decision when you also consider how much money the organization is already spending at the position. Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal in the offseason that carries 2022 and 2023 cap hits of $15.33 million each.

Franklin-Myers and the Jets take on an Atlanta offensive line that’s allowing 2.0 sacks per game this Sunday. Pressure on Matt Ryan will be key — you can’t let the veteran quarterback go through his progressions, even if his top two receivers, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, won’t be on the field.