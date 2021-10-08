Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers spoke Friday about his four-year contract extension, which he signed earlier this week.

The Jets have locked John Franklin-Myers up.

The defensive end signed a four-year, $55 million extension earlier this week that includes $30 million in guaranteed money. He’s now set to be a Jet through the 2025 season.

He still must focus on the upcoming matchup with the Falcons out in London. But regardless, this is an emotional time for JFM, who spoke on the deal in a Friday press conference with the media.

A deeply emotional moment for John Franklin-Myers as the Jets D-lineman discusses how he called his son after signing his four-year, $55 million contract on Thursday. “I play football for him,” JFM said. “I want to give him every opportunity" pic.twitter.com/jupTmlveBK — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 8, 2021

“I wish [my son] was there when I signed [the contract],” Franklin-Myers said. “It just happened so fast — you don’t know how fast those talks go. We wanted to get it done before I headed to London, so he didn’t get a chance to be there. But I just wanted to talk to him, and…I play football for him…I just want to give him every opportunity.”

Franklin-Myers has racked up three sacks through the first four games and will look to continue his strong season against Atlanta this Sunday morning. Given the game is in London, the Jets and Falcons are set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The organization has invested a significant amount of money into its defensive line. Back in the offseason, the Jets signed defensive end Carl Lawson to a three-year, $45 million contract in free agency.

When Lawson returns from his season-ending Achilles rupture in 2022, he and Franklin-Myers should make for dominant bookends within this four-man unit.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.