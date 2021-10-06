Wide Right Podcast 88 discusses some best bets for Week 5 of the NFL season, which begins this Thursday night.

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season is approaching, and you know what that means…

The Wide Right Podcast has returned for its weekly best bets episode.

On the 88th edition of the program, we’ll be discussing which spreads, moneylines, overs, and unders to take for the upcoming slate of games.

This week will play host to a number of great matchups, including Seahawks vs. Rams on Thursday night and Chiefs vs. Bills on Sunday night. The Browns will also take on the Chargers while the 49ers will face the undefeated Cardinals.

To hear our picks, tune into the newest episode wherever you get your podcasts.

