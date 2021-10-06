Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing charges stemming from a Florida DUI arrest, which occurred back in February.

Marcus Maye is in some hot water from a legal standpoint. The Jets safety was apparently arrested back in February for DUI and faces multiple charges. Maye allegedly crashed into the back of another vehicle while traveling on the Florida Turnpike on the night of Feb. 22 and then departed the crash shite.

On Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed the situation, noting the team supports one of its top players.

Robert Saleh wouldn't say whether he knew about S Marcus Maye's DUI arrest back in February before Monday, but it sure sounds like he didn't. Saleh said they spoke this week and had "a really good conversation. … He recognizes he made a mistake … We all make mistakes." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 6, 2021

Maye is charged with DUI, DUI/damage to property and person, and leaving the scene of the crash. There will be a hearing via Zoom between Maye’s attorney and the Florida state attorney on Oct. 20.

According to the police report as well as the court documents (and as reported by The Athletic’s Connor Hughes), when police found Maye in his vehicle on the shoulder of the road, vomit was present on both the door and floor of the car and he was “unresponsive.” Maye denied that he had been drinking but apparently smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words.

It’s unclear how the NFL will handle all of this, but a suspension could be in Maye’s future for violation of the league’s personal conduct policy.

When officers arrived at vehicle, they allegedly found an “unresponsive” Maye. There was vomit on door & floor of SUV. Officer said Maye smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, trouble walking. Maye denied drinking, refused SFSE & was “unaware he hit a vehicle.” https://t.co/POPoTDKFhp — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 5, 2021

No matter how you look at the situation, it’s clear this could be Maye’s final year in Florham Park. The organization franchise tagged him in the offseason but the parties failed to reach a long-term deal agreement by the July 15 deadline.

Maye is additionally dealing with an ankle injury that could sideline him for the next few games (the Jets hope to get him back by the Week 7 matchup with New England, but it’s not confirmed they will).

Not to mention, Maye was also stopped for speeding and driving with a suspended license about six weeks following this DUI arrest, per Andy Vasquez of NorthJersey.com. The suspended license stemmed from the DUI arrest in February.

Also, maybe the Jets trade Maye ahead of the Nov. 2 deadline? Marcus’ agent, Erik Burkhardt, tip-toed around that possibility in a recent cryptic tweet.

Should be back fully healthy just before the trade deadline… 🤝 https://t.co/7AADZwgLAy — Erik Burkhardt (@ErikBurkhardt) September 29, 2021

Amid the diminishing of his overall value (the injury and legal issues) along with the trade probability, Maye’s future with his current team is unconfirmed.

