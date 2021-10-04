Jets safety Marcus Maye was reportedly arrested for DUI back in February and is currently facing charges.

Awful news coming out of the Jets organization, which just notched its first win of the year on Sunday.

Safety Marcus Maye is facing charges stemming from a DUI arrest as well as a car crash, which according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, happened in Fort Lauderdale, Florida back in February.

Cimini reports Maye was hit with a DUI charge and a DUI/damage to property and person charge. Maye is also being charged with leaving the crash site. Following the arrest, Marcus apparently posted a $1,500 bond.

Maye is accused of driving into the back of another vehicle while traveling on the Florida Turnpike on the night of Feb. 22. The driver of the allegedly damaged vehicle is seeking over $30,000 in a civil suit, although no injuries were sustained.

The Jets declined to comment on the legal matter at this time, while Maye’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, told Cimini: “It is an ongoing legal matter and our attorney has advised us we cannot comment. We are confident it will be positively resolved. We look forward to Marcus getting back on the field soon.”

Maye is currently dealing with an ankle injury and could miss the next few games. He didn’t partake in the team’s recent win over Tennessee this past Sunday afternoon.

This could be Maye’s final year in Florham Park given his contract situation. The team franchise tagged him in the offseason before the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal prior to the July 15 deadline.

Cimini reports a hearing will take place via Zoom between Maye’s attorney and the Florida state attorney on Oct. 20.