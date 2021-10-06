Gorton joins the NHL Network for the coming season.
With the beginning of the 2021-22 NHL season less than one week away, Rangers fans will get to hear what their former general manager thinks of the action on the ice regularly.
Former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton has joined the NHL Network’s team of analysts, the network announced on Tuesday.
Gorton served as an analyst with the network during the 2021 NHL Draft.
According to the release, Gorton will get plenty of air time. The plan is for him to appear on NHL Tonight, NHL Now and On the Fly, making his official debut on NHL Tonight on Friday, Oct. 15 at 6 PM ET. He’ll be with Tony Luftman and former Devils Mike Rupp.
“With the regular season beginning one week from today, we’re thrilled to welcome Jeff and his front office expertise to our team,” Josh Bernstein, NHL Network Vice President of Production, said in the release. “Having an accomplished executive like Jeff, who possesses a wealth of knowledge about today’s game and players, will help us consistently achieve our goal of providing valuable insight to hockey fans everywhere.”
“I’m really looking forward to joining the staff at NHL Network,” Gorton said in the release. “It’s an exciting opportunity to share my knowledge and experiences alongside a group of hockey experts who have a strong passion for the game.”
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
$1,000 RISK-FREE
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 SIGNUP BONUS
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
$2,000 RISK-FREE BET