Gorton joins the NHL Network for the coming season.

With the beginning of the 2021-22 NHL season less than one week away, Rangers fans will get to hear what their former general manager thinks of the action on the ice regularly.

Former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton has joined the NHL Network’s team of analysts, the network announced on Tuesday.

Gorton served as an analyst with the network during the 2021 NHL Draft.

According to the release, Gorton will get plenty of air time. The plan is for him to appear on NHL Tonight, NHL Now and On the Fly, making his official debut on NHL Tonight on Friday, Oct. 15 at 6 PM ET. He’ll be with Tony Luftman and former Devils Mike Rupp.