Robert Saleh notched his first victory as a head coach — a Jets overtime win over the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Nothing like a win in the NFL.

Of course, I’ll never be able to experience what it’s like from a playing or coaching standpoint, but from the outside looking in, it’s interesting to see how much a victory could do for an organization.

When a team wins games, it seems those in and around the building start improving their work-based relationships, and the vibe inside the facility undergoes a positive development.

That all seems to be occurring with the Jets, who finally notched their inaugural victory of the new season against the Titans on Sunday.

“Yeah, it’s always better to win, right? Because it’s easier to have conversations, people aren’t as sensitive to hard conversations,” head coach Robert Saleh told the media Monday. “There’s an old saying that you go harder when you win, but the reality is, you just do it the same. You treat both imposters the same, whether you win or you lose. It’s a rollercoaster of football. You lose, it’s the apocalypse. It’s the end of the world, it’s Armageddon. You win and everyone wants to shower you with champagne and stuff. You just got to stay in the moment and understand that there are ways to get better. There are things that you can learn from. It’s easier to have a conversation with a young man who’s less sensitive in victory, but in loss, everyone’s a little more sensitive, everyone’s a little bit more defensive. So, the conversations are easier, but they’re just as important.”

Not only did Saleh record his first head-coaching win; Zach Wilson also found himself on the victorious sideline for the first time of his professional career. The rookie quarterback threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the 27-24 victory and developed a productive connection with Corey Davis, who caught his third touchdown of the year.

Congratulations were thus in order for Saleh, who earned this prestigious role back in January.

“I was texting with my cousin last night, and he said, “You know, I didn’t want to bother you the last few weeks and just know we’re there cheering for you.” And I said, ‘Nobody wants to text the loser, don’t kid yourself.’ It’s cool, I just remember 2017 with [49ers head coach] Kyle [Shanahan] and we were sitting there 0-9 and we were like, ‘Oh my God.’ Just so far into the season and so, he gave me a cool text this morning and said, “Hey, at least you didn’t have to wait until as long as we did.” Glad it’s over and now we can just get to work,” Robert explained.

Saleh spoke after the win about how the team needed to “stack up great days,” and that especially must be done given New York’s upcoming schedule.

Following their matchup with Atlanta in London this Sunday and the subsequent Week 6 bye, Saleh and the Jets face the Bill Belichick-led Patriots and then the Bengals, who are currently 3-1.

