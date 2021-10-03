The Jets notched their inaugural victory of the new season Sunday, defeating the Titans 27-24 in overtime.

We have a win in Florham Park…finally.

After three consecutive losses to commence the 2021 regular season, the Jets recorded their first victory of the year over the Titans Sunday afternoon. It was a thriller — the Jets needed overtime and a missed field goal from the Titans in the extra period to pull off a 27-24 win.

But the season must go on; the process doesn’t stop here.

"We have to stack great days and continue to get better" – Robert Saleh pic.twitter.com/gDNAhmTDyt — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 3, 2021

“Losing a game doesn’t define you; neither does winning,” rookie head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. “You’ve got to stack up great days and continue to get better. We got a really good opponent (the Atlanta Falcons) coming up in London and we’ve got to do our best to find ways to get better and not read our press clippings.”

The team’s first-year signal-caller played his best professional game to date. Zach Wilson, who the team drafted at No. 2 overall back in April, completed 21 of 34 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, and most importantly, recorded the first victory of his NFL career.

Robert Saleh talks about having faith in Zach Wilson to win the game "When he was rolling the way he was, it was very easy for Mike to call the game" pic.twitter.com/Hxel7jbAgk — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 3, 2021

“When [Zach] was rolling the way he was, it was very easy for [offensive coordinator] Mike [LaFleur] to call the game and put it in his hands,” Saleh said. “He was making really good decisions…thought he was awesome.”

Wilson developed a nice rapport with his top target, Corey Davis.

The veteran receiver caught four balls for 111 yards and a touchdown against his former team. Jamison Crowder also caught seven balls for 61 yards and a touchdown while Keelan Cole racked up three receptions for 92 yards.

The Jets face the Falcons next Sunday in London. Kick off will occur at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.