Marcus Maye is dealing with an ankle injury. The Jets safety will now be sidelined for the next 3-4 weeks.

Following an 0-3 start, the Jets learned earlier this week Marcus Maye would be sidelined for the next 3-4 weeks. The talented fifth-year safety is dealing with an ankle injury and may need to miss each of the next three games.

The Jets employ reinforcements on the roster though, and head coach Robert Saleh is confident they can step right in and contribute.

“Ashtyn [Davis] comes back. Obviously, we can’t get him a full game in there because he hasn’t played football in a year, but we do plan on getting him part of the rotation, along with Jarrod Wilson and [Sharrod] Neasman. They’re both back,” Saleh told the media Friday. “We’ll have a good little rotation in there and play the hot hand, but they’ve all got to be ready to play.”

Davis was on injured reserve due to a foot injury and missed the team’s first three games but was designated to return to practice earlier this week. Following the designation, the Jets had 21 days to officially activate the second-year defensive back.

Saleh notes he expects Davis to be active for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the Titans this Sunday.

The Jets safety tandem currently looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Alongside Maye was Lamarcus Joyner, but the veteran tore a tendon in his arm during the Week 1 loss to Carolina and is done for the year.

