The Jets will need to move forward without Marcus Maye for the time being. The safety is dealing with an ankle injury.

As if things couldn’t get any worse for the Jets, who have begun the year 0-3.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports safety Marcus Maye is dealing with an ankle injury and will be out for 3-4 weeks. If this timeline remains consistent, Maye may need to miss each of the next three games. The Jets play the Titans, Falcons, and Patriots in Weeks 4, 5, and 7.

Source: #Jets Franchise tagged S Marcus Maye is out about 3-4 weeks with an ankle injury. The top performer on their defense now heads to the sideline. Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2021

The Jets included Maye on Wednesday’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Tennessee — he had a “did not participate” designation accompanying his name.

Through three weeks, Maye is the team’s second-leading tackler with 23 combined in that statistical category. He has also recorded one sack and one quarterback hit.

While he’s one of the more talented players on this roster and a defensive leader, the injury and missed time could certainly affect future contract negotiations.

Maye had wished for a long-term deal after the organization franchise-tagged him in the offseason, but no contract came to fruition. Missing time could diminish his value in the eyes of Joe Douglas’ front office.

Moving Forward

Lamarcus Joyner is out for the season due to a torn tendon in his arm, so New York’s starting safety tandem now looks completely different than it did at the beginning of the season.

Adrian Colbert has started the last two games in the absence of Joyner, and Maye’s replacement could potentially be Ashtyn Davis, who’s coming off injured reserve.

Davis is a second-year safety out of Cal who Joe Douglas drafted in 2020’s third round. He hasn’t partaken in a regular-season game up to this point due to a foot injury.

Davis returned to practice Wednesday. Retroactive to his designation for return, the Jets have a 21-day window to officially activate him.