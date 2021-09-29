The Giants are adding troubled offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad after he worked out for the team earlier this week.

Amid numerous injuries and performance-related issues, the Giants need assistance on the offensive line.

This has prompted them to look to the free-agent market.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Big Blue is signing second-year offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad. The 22-year-old worked out for the team earlier this week and returned to the facility Wednesday.

Wilson was originally a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Titans after the former Georgia Bulldog was one of the top tackles at the collegiate level. He started at the right tackle position for UGA while Giants 2020 first-rounder Andrew Thomas manned the quarterback’s blindside.

Isaiah’s tenure in Tennessee didn’t last long. Following a suspension for violating team rules and multiple arrests, including one for DUI and another for a high-speed chase that culminated with police discovering marijuana in his vehicle, the Titans traded Wilson to the Dolphins in March of this year.

Miami then waived Wilson just a few days later after he arrived late for his physical and missed numerous optional workouts, but ones he said he would attend.

The Pros

Depth is crucial on the offensive line, and with the number of injuries the Giants are dealing with as well as the struggles in and around the unit (eight allowed sacks through three games), the team needs bodies.

Left guard Shane Lemieux could be out for the season after undergoing knee surgery and center Nick Gates‘ year is certainly done following a lower leg fracture. Left guard Ben Bredeson — Lemieux’s replacement — is also dealing with a hand injury that could lead to him missing time.

The right tackle position is also just an area of concern — simple as that. While Andrew Thomas is developing at the left tackle spot, 33-year-old Nate Solder is experiencing his fair share of issues on the right side and has recorded an underwhelming 51.7 Pro Football Focus grade through three games (all starts).

There’s still the chance second-year man Matthew Peart can improve, but it’s unclear if he’s a reliable option — Peart couldn’t even beat out Solder for the starting right tackle job ahead of the regular season.

Depth is needed, and Wilson is hopefully still capable of providing that and being a player who can grow into a legitimate starter.

The Cons

It’s a high-risk signing and there’s no way around that, even if it’s just to the practice squad.

We’ve heard general manager Dave Gettleman talk about improving the culture of this organization, which means bringing in high-character guys.

Wilson, to many, isn’t classified as a “high-character guy.”

We just spoke on the multiple arrests and how two teams have already moved on from him since he was drafted 17 months ago.

I’m not saying Isaiah can’t steer clear of off-field issues — you could always improve as a human being.

But if this doesn’t work out and Wilson proves yet again to be a headache, it’s going to be a bad look for an organization that can’t afford any more at this point.

