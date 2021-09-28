Ben Bredeson started at left guard for the Giants this past Sunday in the injury-related absence of Shane Lemieux.

The injuries keep on mounting for the Giants, who have experienced a dreadful 0-3 start to the season.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports interior offensive lineman Ben Bredeson suffered a hand injury during Sunday’s loss to Atlanta. The setback might lead to missed time for Bredeson, who started at left guard in Week 3.

LG Ben Bredeson suffered a hand injury Sunday vs. Falcons that could force him to miss time, per sources. That explains, in part, why Giants signed G Wes Martin off Washington practice said yesterday. It’s possible #Giants start their 4th left guard in four games b/c of injury. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 28, 2021

Bredeson is supposed to be the primary left guard in the absence of Shane Lemieux, who recently underwent knee surgery. The Giants are optimistic they can return Lemieux at some point later in the year, but it’s very much possible the 2020 fifth-rounder is done for the season.

If Bredeson isn’t good to go for this Sunday’s road matchup against New Orleans, Wes Martin may start for Big Blue. As Raanan notes above, the Giants acquired Martin off of Washington’s practice squad this week. Martin was a 2019 fourth-round draft pick of the Football Team.

Thus, there’s a chance we could see an offensive line including Andrew Thomas, Martin, Billy Price, Will Hernandez, and Nate Solder when New York faces the Saints. It’s a unit that looks a lot different than it did at the commencement of the season.

This hasn’t been a great start to the year for the offensive line either — the unit allowed eight sacks through the first three games. It’s looking more and more like general manager Dave Gettleman should’ve invested additional time and resources in the group during the offseason.

Along with Bredeson and Lemieux’s health-related issues, the Giants are also dealing with injuries that involve center Nick Gates and linebacker Blake Martinez. Gates suffered a lower leg fracture against Washington in Week 2 while Martinez tore his ACL against Atlanta on Sunday. Both are out for the rest of the 2021 campaign.