High hopes for the Islanders as they open their new barn.
The 2021-22 season is beginning for the National Hockey League. A few teams have high hopes of winning a championship this season, and the New York Islanders are among those who think they could win the Stanley Cup on a few short months.
New faces will impact the Islanders’ hopes of making another deep playoff run this year. Some are young, and one old friend is back in the fold.
Here are the players who will be participating in the Islanders’ training camp in the coming weeks:
Forwards
51 – Collin Adams
56 – Andy Andreoff
12 – Josh Bailey
54 – Cole Bardreau
13 – Mathew Barzal
18 – Anthony Beauvillier
20 – Kieffer Bellows
53 – Casey Cizikas
15 – Cal Clutterbuck
10 – Austin Czarnik
28 – Michael Dal Colle
49 – Arnaud Durandeau
43 – Anatoli Golyshev
37 – Simon Holmstrom
59 – Blade Jenkins
32 – Ross Johnston
36 – Otto Koivula
47 – Leo Komarov
14 – Jeff Kubiak
27 – Anders Lee
52 – Kyle MacLean
17 – Matt Martin
29 – Brock Nelson
57 – Reece Newkirk
44 – Jean-Gabriel Pageau
21 – Kyle Palmieri
16 – Richard Panik
11 – Zach Parise
61 – Aatu Raty
58 – Chris Terry
41 – Dmytro Timashov
26 – Oliver Wahlstrom
Defensemen
25 – Sebastian Aho
48 – Samuel Bolduc
33 – Zdeno Chara
63 – Mike Cornell
8 – Noah Dobson
4 – Andy Greene
64 – Erik Gustafsson
7 – Seth Helgeson
2 – Thomas Hickey
42 – Grant Hutton
34 – Paul LaDue
24 – Scott Mayfield
62 – Connor McCarthy
3 – Adam Pelech
6 – Ryan Pulock
45 – Robin Salo
39 – Mitch Vande Sompel
38 – Parker Wotherspoon
Goaltenders
50 – Ken Appleby
70 – Jon Gillies
60 – Tristan Lennox
35 – Cory Schneider
1 – Jakub Skarek
30 – Ilya Sorokin
40 – Semyon Varlamov
