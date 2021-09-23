High hopes for the Islanders as they open their new barn.

The 2021-22 season is beginning for the National Hockey League. A few teams have high hopes of winning a championship this season, and the New York Islanders are among those who think they could win the Stanley Cup on a few short months.

New faces will impact the Islanders’ hopes of making another deep playoff run this year. Some are young, and one old friend is back in the fold.

Here are the players who will be participating in the Islanders’ training camp in the coming weeks:

Forwards

51 – Collin Adams

56 – Andy Andreoff

12 – Josh Bailey

54 – Cole Bardreau

13 – Mathew Barzal

18 – Anthony Beauvillier

20 – Kieffer Bellows

53 – Casey Cizikas

15 – Cal Clutterbuck

10 – Austin Czarnik

28 – Michael Dal Colle

49 – Arnaud Durandeau

43 – Anatoli Golyshev

37 – Simon Holmstrom

59 – Blade Jenkins

32 – Ross Johnston

36 – Otto Koivula

47 – Leo Komarov

14 – Jeff Kubiak

27 – Anders Lee

52 – Kyle MacLean

17 – Matt Martin

29 – Brock Nelson

57 – Reece Newkirk

44 – Jean-Gabriel Pageau

21 – Kyle Palmieri

16 – Richard Panik

11 – Zach Parise

61 – Aatu Raty

58 – Chris Terry

41 – Dmytro Timashov

26 – Oliver Wahlstrom

Defensemen

25 – Sebastian Aho

48 – Samuel Bolduc

33 – Zdeno Chara

63 – Mike Cornell

8 – Noah Dobson

4 – Andy Greene

64 – Erik Gustafsson

7 – Seth Helgeson

2 – Thomas Hickey

42 – Grant Hutton

34 – Paul LaDue

24 – Scott Mayfield

62 – Connor McCarthy

3 – Adam Pelech

6 – Ryan Pulock

45 – Robin Salo

39 – Mitch Vande Sompel

38 – Parker Wotherspoon

Goaltenders

50 – Ken Appleby

70 – Jon Gillies

60 – Tristan Lennox

35 – Cory Schneider

1 – Jakub Skarek

30 – Ilya Sorokin

40 – Semyon Varlamov