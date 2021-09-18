Future Hall of Famer returns to the organization that drafted him 25 years ago.

On Saturday, the New York Islanders signed a 44-year-old defenseman to a one-year contract.

If the nameplate on the locker didn’t read CHARA, fans might have questions about signing a player that age.

“They are a very solid group with strong leadership, a great coaching staff and one of the best managers in the league. It’s a well structured and cultured team. They have been making a lot of noise around the year, especially last year.” Hear more from Chara ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ByKcEY1Dpq — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 18, 2021

Chara was originally drafted by the Islanders in the third round (56th overall) of the 1996 NHL Entry Draft.

Mathew Barzal was born in 1997.

We get it. Chara’s old. But there’s still some gas in the tank. Last year with Washington, Chara played well enough to show he’s still a valuable third-pair defenseman. And that’s where the Islanders see him contributing in the coming season.

Zdeno Chara, signed one year by NYI, is a third pairing defensive defenceman who still provides value despite his age and lack of foot speed. #Isles pic.twitter.com/2g5kqzWjgC — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) September 18, 2021

Back where it started

Chara played in parts of four seasons for the Islanders until the infamous trade, made by then-GM Mike Milbury, that sent a young Chara, Bill Muckalt and first-round pick in the 2001 draft to Ottawa for forward Alexei Yashin.

That first round pick would turn into Jason Spezza, the No. 2 overall pick in 2001.

Chara eventually landed in Boston, where he would serve as the Bruins’ captain from the 2006-07 season until the 2019-20 campaign.

Chara wore the C on his chest in Boston for 1,023 games. He won a Norris Trophy in Boston (2008-09) and helped Boston win a Stanley Cup championship in 2011.

In 2021-22, he returns to the Islanders to run it back where it all started.