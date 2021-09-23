Training camp is open and the puck is on the ice!
The New Jersey Devils opened their 2021 training camp on Wednesday. Significant new additions to the lineup have hopes rising for the Devils in the coming season.
For a full breakdown of the new faces and key losses to the roster, click here.
Here are the players who will participate in camp for the Devils in the coming weeks:
Forwards
10 Alexander Holtz
11 Andreas Johnsson
12 Tyce Thompson
13 Nico Hischier
14 Mark Jankowski
16 Jimmy Vesey
17 Yegor Sharangovich
18 Dawson Mercer
20 Michael McLeod
25 Nolan Foote
36 Joseph Gambardella
37 Pavel Zacha
38 Freddy Gauthier
42 A.J. Greer
44 Miles Wood
46 Brian Flynn
47 Chase De Leo
48 Nate Schnarr
49 Fabian Zetterlund
59 Janne Kuokkanen
61 Chase Stillman
63 Jesper Bratt
67 Marian Studenic
70 Jesper Boqvist
77 Aarne Talvitie
79 Ryan Schmelzer
86 Jack Hughes
90 Tomas Tatar
92 Graeme Clarke
Defensemen
2 Colton White
7 Dougie Hamilton
24 Ty Smith
28 Damon Severson
32 Reilly Walsh
33 Ryan Graves
34 Tyler Wotherspoon
39 Robbie Russo
71 Jonas Siegenthaler
75 Jeremy Groleau
76 P.K. Subban
81 Michael Vukojevic
82 Nikita Okhotiuk
83 Christian Jaros
88 Kevn Bahl
Goaltenders
29 Mackenzie Blackwood
40 Akira Schmid
41 Scott Wedgewood
45 Jonathan Bernier
50 Nico Daws
60 Mareks Mitens (AHL)
