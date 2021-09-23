Training camp is open and the puck is on the ice!

The New Jersey Devils opened their 2021 training camp on Wednesday. Significant new additions to the lineup have hopes rising for the Devils in the coming season.

For a full breakdown of the new faces and key losses to the roster, click here.

Here are the players who will participate in camp for the Devils in the coming weeks:

Forwards

10 Alexander Holtz

11 Andreas Johnsson

12 Tyce Thompson

13 Nico Hischier

14 Mark Jankowski

16 Jimmy Vesey

17 Yegor Sharangovich

18 Dawson Mercer

20 Michael McLeod

25 Nolan Foote

36 Joseph Gambardella

37 Pavel Zacha

38 Freddy Gauthier

42 A.J. Greer

44 Miles Wood

46 Brian Flynn

47 Chase De Leo

48 Nate Schnarr

49 Fabian Zetterlund

59 Janne Kuokkanen

61 Chase Stillman

63 Jesper Bratt

67 Marian Studenic

70 Jesper Boqvist

77 Aarne Talvitie

79 Ryan Schmelzer

86 Jack Hughes

90 Tomas Tatar

92 Graeme Clarke

Defensemen

2 Colton White

7 Dougie Hamilton

24 Ty Smith

28 Damon Severson

32 Reilly Walsh

33 Ryan Graves

34 Tyler Wotherspoon

39 Robbie Russo

71 Jonas Siegenthaler

75 Jeremy Groleau

76 P.K. Subban

81 Michael Vukojevic

82 Nikita Okhotiuk

83 Christian Jaros

88 Kevn Bahl

Goaltenders

29 Mackenzie Blackwood

40 Akira Schmid

41 Scott Wedgewood

45 Jonathan Bernier

50 Nico Daws

60 Mareks Mitens (AHL)