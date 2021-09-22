Even after a Tuesday afternoon presser with Sean Marks and Steve Nash, there are unknowns as the Brooklyn Nets approach training camp.

Sean Marks and Steve Nash have mastered the art of speaking to the media without revealing much. The Brooklyn Nets brain trust held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, but we didn’t learn a ton of new information in that session.

This isn’t a criticism of Marks or Nash. Playing things close to the chest is part of Brooklyn’s strategy and it’s part of how they reached this point in the first place. Regardless, let’s take a deeper dive into what was said on Tuesday afternoon.

Kyrie Irving & James Harden Extensions

Earlier this summer, Kevin Durant signed an extension that will keep him in Brooklyn through the 2025-26 season. Durant’s extension seems to be the precursor for James Harden and Kyrie Irving extensions. In fact, that’s exactly what Marks said in early August:

“These are opportunities for us to sit down, break bread together, meet with Joe Tsai, and really all get on the same page. I feel very confident that first day of training camp we’ll be looking at those three, in particular, being signed, sealed, and delivered, and be a part of the Brooklyn Nets for a long time to come.”

Nets GM Sean Marks is still confident that they will reach extensions with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Last month he said he was confident that he would have both Harden and Irving "signed, sealed, and delivered" by the first day of training camp #NETSLEVEL — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) September 21, 2021

As of Tuesday, there was still no observable progress on extensions for Harden or Irving. There is still no reason for anyone to sound the alarm, but if both stars remain unextended on day one of training camp, will that still be true?

Even when false, it is the way things appear to be that grabs headlines. If Harden and Irving haven’t signed extensions by the self-imposed deadline, that will be a story regardless of how all parties involved feel.

But the good news is Marks still has time enough to work out the details with his stars. The fact that Durant is committed to Brooklyn is a positive sign that things will work out.

Check back on Sept. 28.

Rotation & Roster Questions

Extensions, contracts, salary cap crunches, and the like are on Marks’ list of responsibilities. It’s up to Nash to figure out how to make those pieces fit on the court. Much like Marks on the extensions, we didn’t learn too much about what Nash plans to do this season.

There are a few drips of information that Nash was willing to reveal. For one, he plans to use Durant at the three, four, and even the five at times this season.

Nets HC Steve Nash doesn't sound too worried about what position Kevin Durant will play with all the new big men joining the team: "There's times he might play the five and there's times he'll play the three." — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) September 21, 2021

Nash was also asked about the crowded frontcourt following the recent additions. LaMarcus Aldridge, Paul Millsap, and Day’Ron Sharpe were all added in the offseason. the head coach mentioned Nic Claxton as one of the team’s better defenders and an energy guy.

Even with the crowded frontcourt, Nets HC Steve Nash expects Nic Claxton to have a "prominent role" next season. Mentioned Claxton as an energy guy earlier in the presser — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) September 21, 2021

But backtracking to Sharpe, it sounds like the rookies might have a tough time breaking the rotations this season. Nash spoke about how rookies like Sharpe and Cam Thomas need to think about the “long game” over worrying about the day-to-day.

The head coach was careful not to commit to anything regarding rotations and personnel decisions. We are going to have to wait for the preseason (and maybe the regular season) to know exactly how the Nets are going to look in 2021.