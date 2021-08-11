Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks expects to have extensions for Kyrie Irving and James Harden by training camp.

The Brooklyn Nets recently inked Kevin Durant to a shiny four-year extension, but they are not done setting themselves up for the future. Sean Marks expects the team to sign Kyrie Irving and James Harden to extensions by the start of training camp.

Sean Marks expects Kyrie Irving and James Harden to sign extensions with the Nets alongside Kevin Durant: "I feel very confident by the first day of training camp, we'll be looking at those 3 signed, sealed, and delivered" pic.twitter.com/htipK7laWi — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) August 11, 2021

“As it pertains to [Irving] and [Harden], we’re having those conversations with them now and I think there is no immediate hurry to get any of these guys done in terms of the first day of free agency,” Marks explained to reporters.

“These are opportunities for us to sit down, break bread together, meet with Joe Tsai, and really all get on the same page. I feel very confident that first day of training camp we’ll be looking at those three, in particular, being signed, sealed, and delivered, and be a part of the Brooklyn Nets for a long time to come.”

The fact that Durant signed a long-term extension bodes well for the Irving and Harden extensions. Durant and Irving chose to come to the Nets together and both were influential in the team’s push to trade for Harden.

Signing Durant and Irving in 2019 free agency was a major step in building a legitimate contender in Brooklyn. Trading for Harden solidified the Nets as one of the favorites in the entire NBA for at least two seasons.

However, there was never a guarantee that they could keep all three stars. It appears as if Marks is on the cusp of locking up this big three for the next half-decade. That’s almost as impressive as acquiring all three stars in the first place.