O.J. Simpson expresses his opinion on the Giants once again, this time following a Thursday night defeat.

He’s back at it again.

For the second consecutive day, former Bills running back O.J. Simpson is heading to his popular Twitter account to open his mouth about the Giants.

On Thursday, he wished for the Giants to utilize Saquon Barkley more often.

Now, he’s criticizing a few decisions Daniel Jones made during Thursday night’s loss to Washington.

If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck it’s a @Giants pic.twitter.com/fiH0YK9Mvb — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) September 17, 2021

Also, O.J. has a pretty interesting take on the eventual winner of the NFC East division.