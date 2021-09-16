o.j. simpson saquon barkley
Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

O.J. Simpson’s fantasy team is riding on Saquon Barkley. Who knew?

Ryan Honey

We all know O.J. Simpson has a tendency to express football-related opinions on Twitter.

His latest “rant” has to do with the Giants’ usage of Saquon Barkley, who’s on his fantasy football team. “If Saquon is on the field, use him.”

Maybe O.J. will offer a reward to anyone to can find a play-caller who gets Saquon the ball more often?