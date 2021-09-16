O.J. Simpson’s fantasy team is riding on Saquon Barkley. Who knew?

We all know O.J. Simpson has a tendency to express football-related opinions on Twitter.

His latest “rant” has to do with the Giants’ usage of Saquon Barkley, who’s on his fantasy football team. “If Saquon is on the field, use him.”

If he’s on the field he should be used. pic.twitter.com/CLW3QOd1tH — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) September 16, 2021

Maybe O.J. will offer a reward to anyone to can find a play-caller who gets Saquon the ball more often?