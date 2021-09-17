And just like that we have a launch date for Connecticut online sports betting.

In a not-yet-aired interview with Eyewitness News 3 in Connecticut, Eric Parker, Gov. Ned Lamont’s chief of staff, revealed Connecticut online sports betting will launch on Friday, Oct. 7, in time for week 5 of the NFL.

The full interview will air on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 8:30 a.m.

No Soft Launch for Connecticut Sports Betting?

The launch date reveal came two days after Michelle Seagull, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, said the state would have to run through a “soft launch” of the betting program before taking it to full capacity. Seagull said the electronic wagering platforms still have to be certified by an independent laboratory to ensure they comply with the standards set forth by the department before the launch can begin.

Online sports betting typically takes a longer time to launch compared with in-person sports betting, so it’s possible that in-person betting could begin earlier than the Oct. 7 online launch.

Connecticut will be the fourth state to launch sports betting since Sept. 1.

When sports betting is launched in the state residents will have several betting options. Sports betting licenses will be awarded to the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe.

Where Will Connecticut Sports Betting Be Available?

Here are the potential opportunities for sports betting in the state:

Mohegan Tribe: The Mohegan Tribe partnered with DraftKings to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the Mohegan Tribe-owned Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the DraftKings app.

Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation: The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation partnered with FanDuel to run its online and in-person sports betting options. A retail sportsbook will be located at the tribal-owned Foxwoods Casino in Ledyard, Conn. The tribe will offer online sports betting through the FanDuel app.

Connecticut Lottery Corporation: The lottery corporation partnered with Rush Street Interaction over the summer to run its online and in-person sports betting options. The lottery will open up to 15 retail sports books in the state and will also operate an online sports betting app through the Rush Street’s BetRivers brand.

The lottery corporation is researching potential locations for its sportsbooks. One location being considered is the XL Center in Hartford, formerly known as the Hartford Civic Center and arena for the now defunct NHL franchise Hartford Whalers. The XL Center is now home to the Hartford Wolf Pack, an AHL affiliate for the New York Rangers.

The lottery will also provide sports betting kiosks to several Winners OTB and Bobby V’s restaurant locations in the state. Winners OTB locations in Norwalk, Milford, New Haven, Waterbury, New Britain, Hartford, Manchester and Torrington will receive kiosks.