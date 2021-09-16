Shane Lemieux will miss time moving forward. The Giants have placed their starting left guard on injured reserve.

The Giants announced Thursday they’ve placed the starting left guard on injured reserve. Lemieux was already ruled out for Thursday night’s Week 2 matchup with the Washington Football Team due to a knee injury.

It’s a setback Lemieux has been dealing with since training camp and it caused him to sit out much of the Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos.

We've added WR C.J. Board, TE Chris Myarick, and C Matt Skura to the roster and placed G Shane Lemieux on IR

Lemieux will need to miss at least the next three games (Week 2, 3, and 4 against Washington, Atlanta, and New Orleans). After that, the team could designate him to return to practice, which means they would then have a 21-day window to activate him. Not activating Lemieux during that three-week period would lead to him hitting injured reserve for the remainder of the 2021 season.

For Thursday’s matchup, the Giants are expected to replace Lemieux by kicking starting center Nick Gates out to the left guard spot. Billy Price, who’s mainly a reserve option on the interior of the line, will start at center.

If this doesn’t work out against a tough Washington front, the Giants could further shake things up on the offensive line for the subsequent games following Thursday night. They could always put Gates back at center and utilize Ben Bredeson at the left guard spot.

Bredeson played much of the Giants’ loss to Denver, having been on the field for 72% of the team’s offensive snaps.