The Giants will reportedly shake it up on the offensive line against Washington with left guard Shane Lemieux sidelined.

Starting Giants left guard Shane Lemieux will not suit up against the Washington Football Team due to a knee injury. The second-year player sat for much of the Week 1 loss to Denver because of the issue.

In response, the team will make a few changes on the offensive line for Thursday night’s Week 2 matchup — not just one at Lemieux’s specific spot.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Big Blue will move starting center Nick Gates to left guard while Billy Price starts at center. The Giants acquired Price back in August when they traded defensive lineman B.J. Hill and a conditional seventh-round draft pick to the Bengals.

Significant change for Giants OL vs. Wash. Plan is for Billy Price to start at center, per sources. Nick Gates slides to LG. Price was acquired via trade just over 2 weeks ago. Gates has started 1 NFL game in NFL at guard. Barkley went for 112 + 2 TDs in that ‘19 win over MIA. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 16, 2021

With Price (who was primarily a reserve option) making the start at center, it makes sense the team protected and then elevated practice squad center Matt Skura this week.

The Giants additionally employ Ben Bredeson as an interior offensive line depth piece. Bredeson was part of an August trade that sent him from Baltimore to East Rutherford and played much of Sunday’s loss to Denver.

Regardless of the offensive line’s look, the Giants possess a daunting task on their hands going up against this talented Washington front.

The Football Team employ Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the edges — a scary sight for any offense.

This New York line must also improve in the run game. Against the Broncos, the Giants racked up just 60 total yards on the ground, 26 of which were from Saquon Barkley in his first game back from last year’s ACL tear.