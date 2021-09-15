Second-year left guard Shane Lemieux will not suit up for the Giants this Thursday night against Washington.

The Giants offensive line is already dealing with some early-season struggles.

The latest news on the injury front doesn’t help the cause.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports left guard Shane Lemieux will not suit up against the Washington Football Team Thursday night. The second-year lineman, who the Giants drafted out of Oregon in 2020’s fifth round, is dealing with a knee injury.

Lemieux missed much of the team’s Week 1 loss to Denver this past Sunday.

TE Evan Engram (calf), G Shane Lemieux (knee), OLB Cam Brown (hamstring) ruled OUT for Thursday night vs. Washington. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) is officially questionable. My understanding is intention remains for him to play. Second game in 4 days off major knee injury. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 15, 2021

Tight end Evan Engram and second-year linebacker Cam Brown will also sit due to calf and hamstring injuries, respectively.

As far as replacing Lemieux: The Giants could field Ben Bredeson, who played 44 offensive snaps against Denver, at left guard. They may additionally kick Nick Gates out to the left guard spot and utilize either Bredeson or Billy Price at center.

The Giants acquired both Bredeson and Price via trades in August.

New York’s offensive line is a weak spot of this overall below-average offensive unit. The struggles and status of Lemieux should make Thursday’s task of defending Washington’s front that much more difficult. The Football Team employ Chase Young and Montez Sweat — two of the more talented defensive ends this league has to offer.

Due to these issues, the injury to Engram, and the status of Saquon Barkley (who just came back from an ACL tear and is questionable to play), the Giants will have a tough time executing on a consistent basis against a strong Football Team defense.