The Giants will be without Nick Gates for the rest of their Week 2 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

Brutal news coming out of FedEx Field, where the Giants are playing a Thursday Night Football game against the Washington Football Team.

During the first quarter, with the Giants up 7-0, Big Blue interior offensive lineman Nick Gates suffered what appeared to be a gruesome ankle injury. Gates exited the field on the medical cart.

Shortly thereafter, Dan Salomone of the Giants official website reported it’s a lower leg fracture for Gates. He’ll obviously miss the rest of the game…could this be a season-ending injury?

Injury Update: OL Nick Gates has a lower leg fracture. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 17, 2021

Gates, primarily the starting center, assumed the starting left guard role Thursday night in the injury-related absence of Shane Lemieux. Billy Price thus took the opening snaps at center.

Ben Bredeson is now in for the Giants at left guard.