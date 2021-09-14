The Jets have gone into business with WynnBET, a top-tier mobile sports betting app, as the 2021 season commences.

Mobile sports betting has become an enormous concept in recent years, and the Jets have heavily included themselves in the industry.

In a press release from the organization, it was announced the Jets and WynnBET, which is a premier mobile sports betting app, have formed a partnership. WynnBET is now an official sports betting partner of the Jets organization.

So what will this multi-year partnership entail?

WynnBET will sponsor the New York Jets Podcast Network as well as the team’s pregame and postgame shows on SNY.

The pair of shows air right before and after each Jets game and include NFL insiders as well as former Jets players.

The partnership will also establish the WynnBET Green Room, a luxury club that will be present at Jets home games at MetLife Stadium. Those 21 and over will be able to enter the Green Room and live bet using betting content from WynnBET. The club will also include food and beverage service.

The WynnBET Green Room, a ticketed, 21+ all-inclusive food and beverage hospitality space at Jets home games. The luxury club space, approximately 4,800 sq ft, will provide an immersive sportsbook experience, allowing ticketed Jets fans access to live WynnBET betting content. pic.twitter.com/DgvINK0Nk3 — WynnBET (@WynnBET) September 14, 2021

This comes after the Jets announced a similar partnership with FUBO Sportsbook last week. Thanks to that specific deal, a Fubo Sportsbook Lounge will also be present at MetLife Stadium, providing sports bettors with an experience worth their while.