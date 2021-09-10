Denzel Mims may have gotten off to a slow start, but his role could increase this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims sort of fell under the radar this past spring and summer due to acquisitions at his position (both in free agency and the draft) and a battle with food poisoning. The latter issue, caused by unhealthy salmon, led to him losing 20 pounds and missing much of the team’s offseason program.

Because of these occurrences, some believed Mims was a potential roster cut. However, the 2020 second-rounder finds himself on the final 53 with much to prove.

There is belief he can contribute as well, regardless of the alternative options within the receiver room.

“He’s going through some learning curves and working out of a phone booth and working out of those tight splits, the details of route running and all that stuff, so he’s gotten a lot better and he continues to get better every day and I love his intent and the way he’s going about his business, to find versatility and knowing every single spot instead of being stagnant at one, which is difficult for a receiver. So, he’s been good, his mind is in the right spot,” head coach Robert Saleh told the New York Post‘s Brian Costello and the rest of the media Friday.

Mims could actually see an enhanced role this Sunday in the team’s Week 1 game against Carolina. Jamison Crowder is out due to a positive COVID-19 test and Keelan Cole will be a game-time decision with a knee injury. The latter didn’t pop up on the injury report until Thursday.

If Cole isn’t good to go, Mims may find himself alongside Corey Davis and Elijah Moore as one of the top three receivers on the depth chart.