The Jets are dealing with some health-related setbacks at the moment, including a few within their receiving corps.

With the Jets kicking off their 2021 regular season in just a few days (this Sunday against the Panthers), the receiving corps isn’t at full health.

In his Friday press conference prior to practice, head coach Robert Saleh revealed Jamison Crowder is a no-go for Sunday’s matchup, per Connor Hughes of The Athletic.

The veteran wideout tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Saleh noted Crowder is vaccinated, which meant he could’ve possibly been active for the Week 1 game. Nonetheless, he remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will hopefully be ready for the team’s Week 2 matchup on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Wide receiver Keelan Cole popped up on the injury report Thursday with a knee injury and was a limited practice participant that day. Hughes reports Cole, who the Jets signed to a one-year deal in March, will be a game-time decision.

In the event Cole doesn’t suit up against the Panthers, Zach Wilson will need to rely on Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Denzel Mims in his inaugural regular-season game at the professional level. Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith could also be in the mix Sunday.

In lighter news, Mekhi Becton is set to play Sunday after dealing with a concussion. The starting left tackle was on the injury report on both Wednesday and Thursday but was a full practice participant those two days.

The Jets and Panthers kick off in Charlotte, North Carolina Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.